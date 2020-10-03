1/1
Lois Gilliam
Lois Grace Gilliam (Hunt)
September 12th, 1934 – October 2nd, 2020
Lois, a Bay Area native, graduated from George Washington High School, class of 1952. As a young girl, Lois worked at Golden Brown Bakery. Later she worked as a secretary for Standard Oil. After she married and had children, she went back to work at Candlestick Park—enjoying many Giants and 49er games. In 1989, she started work as a secretary at Sacred Heart Cathedral College Preparatory and spent 25+ years vigilantly monitoring the comings and goings of the office… and scaring/charming the socks off generations of high school students and visitors. Lois loved shopping for herself and her family. She was a video poker pro and could outlast anyone, skipping meals and breaks to keep a streak. She loved the weekly gossip magazines (aka "her bibles"), was a fantastic and sassy storyteller, loved the Warriors, was a connoisseur of kaftans (aka mumus), and could make cupcakes, banana bread, and a ham with a top chef. Lois loved talking on the phone and relished relaying information–whether it was small details of our family life or being a master sleuth and giving details of neighborhood goings on. She loved a vanilla cupcake with white frosting, cinnamon bears, a good burger and a hot fudge sundae… and much to the grandkids' contentment, she always had candy hidden in drawers and pockets to find.
Lois was an adoring, feisty, hysterical and loving woman who delighted in living an independent life in her warm and welcoming home, talking with friends from all parts of her life, spending time with her family, and ANYTHING involving her grandkids.
Loving mom of Rhonda (Bill) Hontalas, Fred (Debbie) Gilliam, Donna Gilliam (Rod Corbett), and Hunter (Michelle) Gilliam. Proud and devoted "#1 Gram" to Jacquelyn Hontalas and Jessica (Jeffery) Cotton, Daniel and Mackenzie Gilliam, Richard Gilliam (deceased 2011) and Jon Lucas Gilliam-Corbett, and Alexa and Zachary Gilliam. Fond great gram/GiGi to Dante Gilliam, and Trey and Jaxson Cotton. Devoted aunt to Sue (Jim) Sweet. Loyal friend to many. Pre-deceased by her loving parents: Charles and Sandy Hunt, and her siblings Phyllis and Jim.
A Celebration of Life is planned for October 2nd, 2021, please save the date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Francisco/Marin Food Bank.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 18, 2020.
