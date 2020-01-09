|
|
Lois Macdonald Hand
February 23, 1923 - December 22, 2019Lois Margaret Macdonald was born on February 23, 1925 in Montclair NJ, where she spent her early years. When she was in middle school her father purchased a dairy farm. She spent her high school years living at her grandparents' home in town and spent weekends at the farm. After 2 years of college, where her love of baseball grew and her bridge game improved, Lois came back to the farm and began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse. She became active in local theater, traveled in the U.S. and Canada, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Rutgers in 1950. In 1952 she earned her Master's degree in Education from Rutgers. In 1955, Lois Macdonald married John "Pete" William Hand. In 1959, Lois and family moved to San Mateo, CA where she lived her remaining years. In the 1960's, Lois was active in the AAUW and the League of Women voters. She resumed her teaching career at Belmont Oaks Academy in the late 60's and continued until the early 1980's. After the death of her husband in 1982, Lois started volunteering with the Assistance League of San Mateo. She worked in their thrift shop, Turnstyle, and was active in Operation School Bell. Lois also worked the election polls for San Mateo County for over 25 years. In addition to her volunteer responsibilities, Lois traveled the world with her sister, played bridge several times a week, and cheered on her adored SF Giants baseball team. Lois loved to spend time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Bill (Andrea Wulff) Hand, Susan (Ralph) Griffin, her grandchildren: Christine (Ryan Ridgely) Griffin, William (Kristina) Griffin, Jackson Hand, and Audrey Hand, and her great-granddaughter: Hazel Lois Griffin.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 on January 18, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 300 E Santa Inez, San Mateo, CA. In lieu of flowers, Lois requested that donations be made to Assistance League of San Mateo, or to your local library.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020