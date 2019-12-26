|
Lois Simon Jamart The vibrant life of Lois Jamart has come to an end after 96 years, during which Lois pursued everything with a rare vigor. Born to Leo and Minette Simon in San Francisco in 1923, Lois was a true daughter of Old San Francisco. There she met the first love of her life, Bobby Goldstein, with whom she raised a family and lived a busy life filled with great food, golf, a love of the 49ers and the company of friends and family.
After Bobby passed, she met her second love, Gus Jamart, who was free to travel. They married and filled up a world map, overflowing with pushpins indicating where they had been. She also became a master bridge player.
Lois lived long enough to love three beloved grandchildren who named her "Bubba" and after the passing of her cherished son Sid, a great grandchild. She will be remembered as a generous, loving, social butterfly and all-around force of nature.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Ellen and Dan Reich, step-children Susan and Tom Jamart, grandchildren Zack and Erin Goldstein, Tyler, Miles and Lena Reich, and great-granddaughter Kerrigan.
Donations in her name can be made to the Jewish Community Federation. Or Stanford Medicine Jewish Services https://www.jfcs.org/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019