|
|
Lois Stanfel JensenLois Jensen passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek the last day of 2019. She was born in San Francisco in 1926 to Pete and Anna (Radovich) Stanfel, famed tavern owners of "The Double Play." She was the last of six children to pass away. Married to Robert for over 60 years; they enjoyed many years of good food, good drink and great travel. She is survived by her children Karen and Peter, their families, and her dog. A longtime resident of San Francisco and Walnut Creek, Lois was a tennis player, and avid sports fan who cheered for all the local teams. She was a ticket taker for the Giants, at Seals Stadium then Candlestick Park. Quoting any sports statistic, she was as proud of their wins as she suffered their losses. All who knew her enjoyed her quick wit and infectious humor. She will be missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020