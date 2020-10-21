Lois Broder Laine
March 12, 1932
Lois Laine died on October 13, 2020 from the inevitable and insidious effects of Alzheimer's disease. She was born March 12, 1932 in McKeesport, PA to William 'Poppie' Broder and Florence Leona Broder and was the younger sister to Barbara Carol Bentley who preceded her in death. She graduated from UCLA, as did one of her sons and a granddaughter. She was extremely proud of being a three generation UCLA family and loved to share that fact with the uninformed. She worked briefly as an elementary teacher, retaining enough from that role to correct her children's grammar for the ensuing decades. She followed that adventure with her short time as a stewardess for United Airlines, way back when airplanes still only had one wing and flight attendants were still called stewardesses. She married Bob Laine in the late 50's and they lived in Rhodesia (later South Africa) for a few years before moving to Levittown on Long Island, NY to begin their family and start tormenting each other in earnest.
After she divorced her decidedly non-soulmate, she found herself saddled with three teenage boys who had no sympathy or patience for whatever their mother was going through; very limited money and a long "childbearing" gap in her work experience. She taught her children through her example that when faced with unbearable challenges, you don't roll over and hide. You buck up, persevere, and go to work, dammit! Newly divorced in her early 40's, she found her first job making $3.25 an hour doing marketing for a company that had something to do with the material for mood rings. She kept getting promoted and finding better and better jobs until she landed at Wells Fargo corporate office in San Francisco. She worked her way up to a senior VP level at Wells Fargo over the next 25 years and was 100% responsible for creating her own financial success, while providing the consistent stability to launch her kids.
She is outlasted by her 3 boys Jonathan Eric, Steven Hunter, Richard Douglas, and her eight grandchildren. Jonathan is a physician who lives in Truckee with his new wife Emily and has three kids: Stevye, Calin, and Sawyer. Steven, a retired CEO, lives in Pleasanton with his wife Mary and they have three kids: Haley, Hunter, and Connor. Richard (the tall one), an education policy wonk, lives in Washington D.C. with his wife Sabrina and they have two kids: Sofia and Cooper. Loie loved her boys and their wives, and her grandkids more than anything and encouraged their education, careers, and family. She told all of her 8 grandchildren to be independent and self-supporting, especially her 4 granddaughters, Haley, Hunter, Stevye, and Sofia to whom she added, "Never be dependent on a man!"
She infected her family with her life-long love of reading and adventure. She was very proud of her direct involvement in the building of the new library in Lafayette, CA, the town where she lived for more than 45 years.
If you'd like to make a donation in her memory, we suggest you consider the Alzheimer's Association
, the Lafayette Library and Learning Center (lllcf.org
) or a donation to Planned Parenthood. She was passionate about politics, and if you really want to honor her, please vote!