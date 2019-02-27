Lois Roberta MacDonald (Stevenson) Lois MacDonald passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2019, in Redwood City, California, at the age of 94.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Alexander Daniel MacDonald in 2005; parents, Robert 'R.P.' and Maude (Stevens) Stevenson; son-in-law, Dick Oglesbee.



She is survived by sister, Jean Bowman; brother, Elbert 'Stevie' Stevenson (Marjorie); daughters, Muriel Oglesbee and Susan MacDonald; sons, Robert MacDonald (Wendy) and Daniel MacDonald (Laura); grandsons, Alexander Willey (Kim), Andrew Willey (Joelle), Robert Willey and Alexander MacDonald; great-grandchildren, Claireissa, Jeremy and Maximus; many nieces and nephews.



Lois was born August 25, 1924, in Sydney, Nova Scotia. She graduated from Acadia University with a B.Sc. and the Governor General's Metal. She happily joined the long line of people dancing down the streets of Wolfville at the end of World War II. She took first year medicine at Dalhousie University, where she was one of two women in the class.



Lois and Alex were married in 1946. Together, they raised four children in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and later, in the Bay Area of California, where Lois assisted in the math lab of the local elementary school for many years. She enjoyed singing, square dancing, folk dancing and playing her piano.



She was much loved and will be greatly missed.



Friends are invited to the memorial service to be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00, at the Friends Meeting House, 957 Colorado Ave., Palo Alto, California.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary