|
|
Lois Swanson ManbertLois Swanson Manbert - 89 years young, beloved matriarch, and proud Swede - passed away April 22nd, 2020 in the care of her family in San Jose, CA.
Lois was born on July 20th, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to Dagney and Robert Swanson. Lois was a true San Franciscan, spending much of her childhood at Golden Gate Park, where her mother managed the restaurant at the Children's Playground. You could also find her at the zoo, where she'd skate alongside her father who worked with the bears.
It wasn't long until Lois would meet the love of her life. By the time she graduated from Lincoln High School, she had already been going steady with her future husband, Rush M.Manbert, for two years.
The two attended UC Berkeley together, where Lois was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and studied accounting. She rooted for the Cal Bears her whole life, and always balanced her checkbook to the penny.
Lois and Rush married a week after graduation after he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. This led them on a colorful journey around the globe: first to Texas, then Germany, and finally South Carolina. Wanting to be closer to family, they returned to Daly City in 1960 with three children - Carolyn, Rush & Robert.
Lois remained active in her community throughout her life. She volunteered with the Daly City Library, Girl Scouts, and the San Francisco Opera Guild. At home and with friends, she loved keeping her mind sharp playing cards - especially bridge. She was a huge baseball fan and watched her SF Giants as often as possible. She also found great joy in her faith: attending Community Bible Study and Grace Covenant Church.
Lois loved her family and always kept them close. Every year in the summer, Lois and Rush hosted a weeklong family vacation for the entire family on the Pacific Coast. The family treasured these weeks - bonding over meals, poker nights, bonfires, s'mores, ice cream and peanut brittle. Did we mention she had a sweet tooth?
The family affectionately referred to her as Mormor - meaning mother's mother in Swedish - in reference to Lois' proud Swedish heritage. She was always ready for a good Swedish song at a moment's notice, lighting up the room with her zest for life.
Lois is survived by her loving children Carolyn and Dennis Milton, Rush and Kate Manbert, and Rob and Jill Manbert; her grandchildren Tim and Alana, Colleen and Michael, Elise, Rob and Mary, Rush and Nicole, Michael, Nick and Jessi; and her great grandchildren Adelyn and Ainsley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Covenant Church, Community Bible Study or The Salvation Army - some of Lois' favorite organizations. Or simply hold her in your heart the next time you enjoy a bowl of ice cream or watch the Giants play ball.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020