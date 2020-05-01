LOIS M. MOULD-FIEDLEROctober 22, 1924 - April 28, 2020Our dear mother passed away peacefully at her assisted living residence in Lone Tree, Colorado in the presence of her loving family. She was 95 years of age. For the past several years our mother has suffered with the devastating effects of Alzheimer's.
Lois was born and raised in San Francisco. She was a proud San Franciscan and a lifelong resident of the Marina District. She attended St. Bridget's Elementary, Marina Jr. High and was a graduate of Galileo High School, Class of '42. While attending Galileo, she met her high school sweetheart, Mr. Jack Mould. Lois and Jack were married in San Francisco at St. Bridget's Church in December of 1944. After graduating from high school, Lois was employed at the Navy Shipyards in Sausalito during WWII. After raising her sons, Lois worked as a secretary with the San Francisco Unified School District. After retiring from the School District she was employed at the Shrine of St. Jude, St. Dominic's Parish. Our mom finally retired at the age of 85. Lois loved being productive and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Jack and Lois were married for over 32 years. Our dad passed away at the young age of 52. After Jack's untimely death, Lois married Mr. Richard (Dick) Fiedler. Dick passed away in 2012. Lois is predeceased by her loving parents, Louis and Anita Bruschini and her brother Louis Bruschini, Jr. She is survived by her sons Alan Mould (Carmen) and Jack Mould (Kris); grandchildren Patricia Quirk (Chris), Lanette Bringham (Corey), and Paul Mould (Candace); great-grandchildren Alexis Quirk, Tyler Quirk, Ayva Mould, and Max Bringham; nephew Kenneth Bruschini (Deborah) and niece Paula Laird (Phil). Lois was so proud of her family and cared for them deeply.
While raising her family in San Francisco, Lois and Jack spent many wonderful summer vacations with family and friends at Clear Lake and Lake Tahoe. Lois enjoyed traveling, visiting the Hawaiian Islands, Italy France, and Germany as well as numerous cruises to Mexico and the Caribbean Islands. Our mom loved to dance and she attended many Dixieland Jazz festivals throughout the Bay Area. For several years, Lois and Dick rented house boats and cruised the Sacramento Delta area with their fellow Dixieland Jazz friends and Dick's fellow musicians.
Lois was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Senior Club as well as the Italian American Social Club. During her retirement years, she enjoyed getting together with her club members for lunches, dinners, theater productions, and casino trips. She also thoroughly enjoyed her Thursday afternoon bingo games at the Moscone (Funston) Playground. It really made her day when she was a $5.00 winner.
Our Mom was a devout Catholic and throughout her life she regularly attended mass at both St. Vincent de Paul and Saints Peter and Paul Churches.
Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at MorningStar Assisted Living in Lone Tree, Colorado as well as staff personnel with Suncrest Hospice of Colorado for providing excellent care and comfort for our mother.
Special thanks to personal caregivers Zenaida Beson, Grace Galang, and Lirio Manalaysay who provided wonderful care to our mother while she was living at her residence in San Francisco.
Our mother will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery next to her beloved husband Jack and her parents Louis and Anita. We will so miss our mother's beautiful smile and her outgoing and caring personality.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate our mother's life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, Mom.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lois may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or your favorite charity.
Lois was born and raised in San Francisco. She was a proud San Franciscan and a lifelong resident of the Marina District. She attended St. Bridget's Elementary, Marina Jr. High and was a graduate of Galileo High School, Class of '42. While attending Galileo, she met her high school sweetheart, Mr. Jack Mould. Lois and Jack were married in San Francisco at St. Bridget's Church in December of 1944. After graduating from high school, Lois was employed at the Navy Shipyards in Sausalito during WWII. After raising her sons, Lois worked as a secretary with the San Francisco Unified School District. After retiring from the School District she was employed at the Shrine of St. Jude, St. Dominic's Parish. Our mom finally retired at the age of 85. Lois loved being productive and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Jack and Lois were married for over 32 years. Our dad passed away at the young age of 52. After Jack's untimely death, Lois married Mr. Richard (Dick) Fiedler. Dick passed away in 2012. Lois is predeceased by her loving parents, Louis and Anita Bruschini and her brother Louis Bruschini, Jr. She is survived by her sons Alan Mould (Carmen) and Jack Mould (Kris); grandchildren Patricia Quirk (Chris), Lanette Bringham (Corey), and Paul Mould (Candace); great-grandchildren Alexis Quirk, Tyler Quirk, Ayva Mould, and Max Bringham; nephew Kenneth Bruschini (Deborah) and niece Paula Laird (Phil). Lois was so proud of her family and cared for them deeply.
While raising her family in San Francisco, Lois and Jack spent many wonderful summer vacations with family and friends at Clear Lake and Lake Tahoe. Lois enjoyed traveling, visiting the Hawaiian Islands, Italy France, and Germany as well as numerous cruises to Mexico and the Caribbean Islands. Our mom loved to dance and she attended many Dixieland Jazz festivals throughout the Bay Area. For several years, Lois and Dick rented house boats and cruised the Sacramento Delta area with their fellow Dixieland Jazz friends and Dick's fellow musicians.
Lois was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Senior Club as well as the Italian American Social Club. During her retirement years, she enjoyed getting together with her club members for lunches, dinners, theater productions, and casino trips. She also thoroughly enjoyed her Thursday afternoon bingo games at the Moscone (Funston) Playground. It really made her day when she was a $5.00 winner.
Our Mom was a devout Catholic and throughout her life she regularly attended mass at both St. Vincent de Paul and Saints Peter and Paul Churches.
Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at MorningStar Assisted Living in Lone Tree, Colorado as well as staff personnel with Suncrest Hospice of Colorado for providing excellent care and comfort for our mother.
Special thanks to personal caregivers Zenaida Beson, Grace Galang, and Lirio Manalaysay who provided wonderful care to our mother while she was living at her residence in San Francisco.
Our mother will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery next to her beloved husband Jack and her parents Louis and Anita. We will so miss our mother's beautiful smile and her outgoing and caring personality.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate our mother's life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, Mom.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lois may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 4, 2020.