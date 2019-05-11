Lois Rosano Lois Margaret Rosano (Repetto) passed away from natural causes on May 6th in Greenbrae. Lois was born at home in San Francisco, CA, to Celestino and Eda Repetto on September 18, 1928. She graduated from Galileo High School in 1946 and married Maurice "Moe" Rosano in 1952; together they found their lifelong love in each other and their dedication to Rosano Construction Company, which they created in the Bayview district of San Francisco. Moe and Lois went on to build homes for countless residents of San Francisco, in addition to their own in Ross, and on Marina Boulevard in SF. Moe passed away in 1985.



Lois will be remembered as a loving, exceptional, and caring mother by her children, Ron and Maurine Rosano, and an uncompromisingly *wonderful* Nonni by her grandchildren Nicholas and Margaret Rosano (and Margaret's husband, Ari van Schilfgaarde), and Giovanna and Michael Derenzo.



Lois was also a sister-in-law and soulmate to Mary and Caesar Cardani (both deceased), the best aunt ever to their children Joanne Orlando and Gary Cardani (deceased), a loving Lala to Joanne and Gary's children Nicole (Orlando) Lumagui and Nicole's husband Vince, Dan Orlando, Chelsea (Cardani) Iannone and Chelsea's husband Drew, Domenic, and Anthony Cardani. Lois especially cherished her role as "Gigi" to the newest members of her family, Amelia and Andre Lumagui and Adam and Abigail Iannone.



Lois is also survived by her best friend, her Uncle John Minoli; Uncle John's children Marlene and Dave Minoli, and their children, Stephanie and Andrew Thiel and Matt Minoli, and her sister Doris "Cookie" DeRoss, and nieces Doreen and Nancie DeRoss.



She was an exceptional friend and favorite cousin to countless others. Lois's generous, unique and charming spirit will be deeply missed; her joie de vivre will be forever remembered, we are grateful for having her in our lives.

A memorial service will be held at St. Sebastian Church, 337 Bon Air Road, Kentfield, on Friday May 17, 1:00 p.m., with reception to follow at St. Sebastian's Reception Hall on the ground floor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org, the Nepal Youth Foundation https://www.nepalyouthfoundation.org, and Okizu in Novato, CA http://okizu.org.

