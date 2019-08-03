|
Lois Abbott Whitney
April 29, 1918 - June 22, 2019Born as Lois Virginia Abbott in Albany, New York, she was raised in San Diego with her sisters, Dorothea and Lucia. She graduated from The Bishop's School and Scripps College, then married Peter Whitney of San Francisco.
When the marriage ended in 1954, she moved to the Berkeley Hills with her three children, James, Elizabeth, and Stephen. She remained in this house until age 95. She loved tending the garden there, and loved traveling in Europe, living in Switzerland for two years. She moved to Piedmont Gardens in Oakland for the last six years of her life.
She is survived by her three children, two daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was also truly loved and admired by her nieces and nephews and their families, and other relatives and friends.
There was no funeral, and a memorial service is being planned for September.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019