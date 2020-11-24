Lora Anderson
16 February 1924 – 14 November 2020
Lora Anderson passed peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Covenant Living, in Golden Valley, Minnesota. A native of San Francisco, she graduated from Commerce High School and worked for ABCs' KGO radio station. Lora met Stanley Joseph Anderson, her husband of 61 years, soon after his graduation from the United States Naval Academy in 1951 at the Deloris Street Church in San Francisco where they were married January 24, 1953.
Lora was a devoted Navy wife and mother traveling with Stan throughout his Navy career of nearly 40 years to assignments in Hawaii, California, Idaho, Mississippi, South Carolina,
CT, Washington, D.C. and internationally. Her work with the military family support organization, the Navy Wifeline Association, while Stan was assigned at the Pentagon, was recognized by the Navys' top leader, the Chief of Naval Operations. Lora was a devout Christian supporting Stan when he was President of the Officers' Christian Fellowship (OCF) 1983-1985 and the years preceding with countless OCF bible studies in their home.
In 1985, Lora and Stan retired from the Navy and joined the Institute of Nuclear Operations in Atlanta. Lora worked with the Stonecroft women's ministry organization often hosting meetings in their home. Lora's ability to speak Russian was always an asset when Stan's work took him to the Soviet Union as the World Association of Nuclear Operations (an international nuclear safety organization) was being created.
She is survived by her only child Stanley Joseph Anderson, Jr., LCDR, USN (Ret.) "Jay"; devoted daughter-in-law Susan (her favorite); her three precious grandchildren, Lora Elaine, Tor Joseph and Hana Sue; her dear San Francisco siblings Nina Truch, Irene Skover and Bill Zarubin and many loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery where she will join her late husband Stanley Joseph Anderson, RADM, USN (Ret.). The Interment will occur when the family can safely gather at some time in the future.
Memorials preferred to the Officer's Christian Fellowship, 3784 South Inca, Englewood, CO 80110, ocfusa.org
. and Covenant Living of Golden Valley to be used in its Benevolent Care Fund, 5800 Saint Croix Ave. North, Golden Valley, MN 55422.