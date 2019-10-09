|
|
Loraine McKinley MarkeyLoraine passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, in Moraga, at the age of 89 with family at her side. Born May 26, 1930 in San Francisco, she was a true "City Girl" and a 1952 graduate of University of California at Berkeley. Loraine also graduated from Presentation High School and St. Agnes in San Francisco. Loraine worked for 35+ years for the San Francisco Unified School District, spending most of that time as a kindergarten teacher at Commodore Sloat Elementary School.
Loraine was introduced to her husband Paul by her sister Irene; they were the best of friends, married for 49 years (until his passing), and raised three boys while residing in San Francisco, Burlingame, Danville, Lincoln and Moraga.
Loraine loved her family and had a joy for life; she was a strong bridge player, a prolific painter of oils and watercolors, loved to travel, and a huge sports fan, passionate about her 49ers, Giants and Cal Bears.
Always full of grace and the consummate host, Loraine loved social events and had a strong business acumen. Her strong faith will be remembered, as will her prayers to St. Francis and St. Anthony. A big novena fan, as she would say, "wearing out her rosary beads!" Loraine will be missed by many as her presence at family gatherings made each one special.
Loraine was preceded in death by her husband Paul and son Donald, and survived by her sister Irene Bell, her sons Kenneth and Steve (Trish), many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may visit Thursday, October 17th beginning at 4pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City, where a Vigil Service will begin at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 18th at 11am at Our Lady of Angels, 1721 Hillside Drive in Burlingame. Loraine will be laid to rest privately at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Citrus Heights, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019