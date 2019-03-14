Services Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for Lorenzo Bustillos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lorenzo Bustillos

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lorenzo (Larry) Bustillos March 25, 1943 – February 19, 2019 Larry Bustillos passed away peacefully after a long battle with ALS on February 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and close friends in San Leandro, CA. Larry was born in New Mexico on March 25, 1943 to Santos and Ramona Bustillos. He was raised in San Francisco and attended St. Charles, Denmon MS and Balboa High School.

Larry worked for the City and County of San Francisco with the Muni division for 40 years and retired in 2014. He was employed as a painter, he painted many of the bus's, city vehicles, trucks and cable cars. He enjoyed working with his former peers and missed them after he retired however they came to visit him often.

Larry was an avid center fielder baseball player for different leagues around the bay area. He coached women's baseball teams in the city including coaching the girls' basketball team at St. Paul's school. He was a true "Giants" fan and he also enjoyed watching the "Warrior's" team. Boxing was his favorite sport, he boxed as a young child. MMA fights are another favorite of his.

As a father he never missed a game or a school event, he was always in the stands cheering his children on as a proud parent. He was their "Superman" and their "hero". He taught them many of life's lessons especially fighting for what is right and how to stand up for themselves no matter what. They are grateful and blessed to have had him as their father and he wins the biggest trophy for being the "Most Amazing Dad" to them, he will be forever in their hearts.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. North and his colleagues at Kaiser Permanente in San Leandro and Dr. Jonathan Katz and his colleagues of Sutter Health CPMC ALS Trials. Thank you to the Kaiser Hospice Team and Neptune's Society which treated him with dignity and compassion.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Marvalee Bustillos and their beloved children Larry Jr (Rose) Bustillos, Rhonda (Martin) Rivera, and grandchildren Vanessa Anderson-Bustillos and Derek Rivera and a sister Julie Bustillos-Burger and the following nephews Ray (Jane) Biagini, Ray Jr, Devon and Dante Biagini, Paul Matamoros, Daniel De La Houssaye, Dennis Lopes Jr. and nieces, Gina McCormick, Raeann (Paul) and Sophia Freytes. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Rose McCormick. He leaves behind many loving relatives and friends.

Family request in lieu of flowers to make donations to "Bustillos Hope", ALS Association, Golden West Chapter @ the website (webgw.alsa.org).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 24, 2019 12:00pm to 4:00 pm. If you would like to attend please RSVP to: [email protected]@hotmail.com For further details.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries