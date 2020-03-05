San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorenzo Ratto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorenzo Ratto


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lorenzo Ratto Obituary
Lorenzo Steven Ratto

February 2, 1932 - March 4, 2020

Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Alice F. Ratto. He is survived by his two children Linda (Lanie) and Louis (Paula); granddaughter Christiana Ratto. He was preceded in death by his brother Ernest Ratto.
Special thanks to Milé, his caregiver.
Friends may visit Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00am with a Funeral Service at 11:00am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorenzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now