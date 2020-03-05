|
|
Lorenzo Steven Ratto
February 2, 1932 - March 4, 2020Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Alice F. Ratto. He is survived by his two children Linda (Lanie) and Louis (Paula); granddaughter Christiana Ratto. He was preceded in death by his brother Ernest Ratto.
Special thanks to Milé, his caregiver.
Friends may visit Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00am with a Funeral Service at 11:00am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020