Loretta M. DiRienzo Loretta passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 in Daly City at the age of 79. She was born in Chicago Heights, IL on March 13, 1940 to Ralph and Yolanda Di Rienzo. Loretta came with her parents to San Francisco as a young child. She attended Mercy High School, San Francisco and Lone Mountain College. She worked as a Laboratory Technologist at Seton Medical Center and after retiring, worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block. As a devout Catholic, Loretta was a member of The Saint Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Daly City, and The Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulchre. Loretta made many pilgrimages to the Holy Land and Europe, including Lourdes and Fatima. She is survived by many first, second and third cousins throughout the country.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11 at 11am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1 Elmwood Drive, Daly City. Private burial.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019