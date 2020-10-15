Mary Loretta Flageollet
Loretta Flageollet passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on October 10, 2020 at age 96. She was born in San Francisco on January 4, 1924 to Matthew and Mary Gordon, and into a large, loving, Irish family where her cousins were as close to her as siblings.
Loretta grew up in St. Mary's Park and attended St. John's grammar school and high school where she met, in 2nd grade, her cherished friends, the remarkable ladies of the Turba Felix (the Happy Crowd): Pat, Bernadette, Rita, and Helen. Oh, the times they had!
Loretta attended City College of San Francisco where she was first introduced to Bridge, which became a lifelong passion. Loretta and Ralph met during their senior year of high school. Ralph went on to serve in the Army Air Corps in WWII, and they were married, on the hottest day of the year, on September 20, 1947. Before they started their family, Loretta supported Ralph during his law school days as a proud employee of the FBI. She was a long-standing parishioner of St. Thomas More, and more recently St. Stephen's, and a resident of Parkmerced where she also made many enduring friendships.
Loretta was a true San Franciscan, and always impeccably dressed for every occasion. She embraced family traditions: birthdays were to be celebrated on your birthday, the annual granddaughters' lunch at The Rotunda, 'the 23rd,' watching the Oscars, the holiday joy of selecting the annual plaid shirt for the 'boys' and gifting the 'girls' with something special courtesy of the double-double. She enjoyed dining out, a good scotch and fine champagne.
Loretta was fiercely independent, and during Covid times, greatly missed her Bridge partners and domino tournaments at the Olympic Club. She was an active member of many local charities including Little Children's Aid, Little Sisters of the Poor, and St. Elizabeth's. Above all, Loretta valued family, faith, and friendships.
Loretta and Ralph enjoyed many wonderful years of global travel with dear friends and relatives, and family vacations at the Russian River, Twain Harte, and Lake Tahoe. Her devotion to Ralph (Dad) in his later years at Alma Via was an example to us all, rarely missing a daily visit or meal with him.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Honorable Ralph J. Flageollet. Devoted mother to Jim (Cindy Nevills), Joan (Mark Lynch), Tom (Patrice), and Susan (Brendan Ward). She treasured her role of grandmother to Alison and Brett Lynch, and Nicholas and Kara Flageollet.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
or to Loretta's: Little Children's Aid (LCA) or Little Sisters of the Poor.