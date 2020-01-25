|
Loretta Martini Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Mario; loving mother to Steven (Marilyn) and Laura; caring grandmother to Stephanie and Gabrielle. Loretta was a San Francisco native, graduated from Galileo High School and was a resident of the Marina District for the last 73 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Loretta Martini to: Italian Community Services, https://www.italiancs.com/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020