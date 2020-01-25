San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Martini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Martini

Add a Memory
Loretta Martini Obituary
Loretta Martini

Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Mario; loving mother to Steven (Marilyn) and Laura; caring grandmother to Stephanie and Gabrielle. Loretta was a San Francisco native, graduated from Galileo High School and was a resident of the Marina District for the last 73 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Loretta Martini to: Italian Community Services, https://www.italiancs.com/donate/

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now