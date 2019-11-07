|
|
Loretta Geraldine Mild
August 25, 1946 - October 28, 2019Loretta Geraldine Mild passed away on October 28, 2019 at age 73 after a brave battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Catharine Bangert Mild and her two sisters; Catharine Anna Hopkins and Eleanor Franck. Loretta is survived by her nieces and nephews; Robert Franck and his wife Danielle, Catherine Black and her husband Neil, John Hopkins, Eleanor Bracken and her husband Matt, Gregory Hopkins and his wife Penny and Howard Hopkins and her grand nieces and nephews; Samantha and Elijah Franck, Emily Catherine Black, Brendan and Lauren Bracken, Victoria Flake and Elizabeth Hopkins, and Jillian and Calvin Hopkins. Loretta was also blessed with many lifelong friends.
Loretta was born and raised in Pasadena, California moving to San Francisco after high school at age 18 where she lived until her death. Her career began at Pacific Bell first as an operator and later ascended to positions in field operations. She retired from Pac Bell after over 35 years of service then worked a number of jobs before assuming her final role as dispatcher for the Department of Public Works, San Francisco where she was employed until her death.
However, Loretta's most important job was reigning as the self-appointed Ambassador to the Union Street neighborhood where she lived for over 45 years. She never missed an opportunity to give advice or make someone laugh, engaging with friends and locals, including business owners and politicians. Loretta was a kind, genuine soul who will truly be missed.
Memorial Service will be held on November 16th at 11am at McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary at 4545 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Coming Home Hospice at 115 Diamond St, San Francisco, CA or to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019