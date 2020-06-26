Lorita Miller
Lorita T. Miller
Dec 23, 1932 - May 7, 2020
Lorita passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 87 in her San Mateo home. A resident of the San Mateo for more than 25 years, she and her late husband, Larry, loved traveling, whether they were on long trips to Europe for Larry's research of art & architectural history, or road trips up and down the West Coast. She met Larry while studying at Santa Rosa Junior College. Larry and Lorita were married for 63 years until his passing in 2017. She loved wildflowers, bonsai, and talking politics and business. Lorita was born in Oakland, California to Eugene S. Thorne III, and Amelia Thorne. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth McGrath (nee Miller), Elizabeth's two children Emily and Addison, and her son Thomas Miller, his wife Raquel, and their three children Lauren, Julia and Megan.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
