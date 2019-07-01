Lorrain M. Bivalec November 4, 1933 - June 14, 2019 Colonel Lorraine Marion Bivalec, US Army Retired passed away on June 17, 2019. Lorraine was born November 4, 1933 to John F. and Cecelia (Antol) Bivalec in Youngstown, Ohio. She attended Nursing School at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She went on to receive her BS from Chapman College. Her career in nursing took her to hospitals in California, Oregon, Kansas, Idaho and New York. She retired from Health Care at Healthsource Global staffing, a provider of nursing staff to hospitals on strike or hospitals needing traveling nursing staff.



Lorraine joined the US Army Nurses Corps, serving first with the 45th surgical hospital Vietnam and later in Ft. Carson, Colorado. After leaving active duty for the US Army Reserves, she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. She earned numerous commendations including the Meritorious Service Medal.



Lorraine loved to travel with friends throughout the United States, Mexico, and Europe. She especially loved a trip that explored her roots in Czechoslovakia. In addition to her love of travel, Lorraine loved to cook, was an avid reader, was passionate about football. She was a very faithful fan of the San Francisco 49ers through both their good and bad years.



Colonel Bivalec was predeceased by her parents John F. Bivalec and Cecelia Louise Bivalec, sister Kathleen Marie Bivalec Raasch and Brother-in-law Milton Raasch.



She moved to Worcester MA, in 2018 to be near her family, and is survived by Steve and Katharine Raasch, and their girls, who were very special to her, Erin, Kiera and Shannon.



A great lady, friend and wonderful nurse, she will be missed by all her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to organizations supporting brain cancer research. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 6, 2019