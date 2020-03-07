|
Lorraine GazzanoOn February 18, 2020, Lorraine (Lorri) Gazzano passed away quietly in her family's presence from complications of congestive heart failure. She was 87 years old and is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron, two daughters; Elizabeth Anne Gazzano Gándara, Patricia Kathlyn Lawrence and four grandchildren: Annie, Allyson, Caroline Lawrence and Keaton Gándara.
Lorri was born in Charleston, SC and was a graduate of the University of Florida. After a brief career teaching, she moved to San Francisco where she met the love of her life, Ron. They were married at St. Brigid's Church in the city in 1960. After the birth of their daughters and a two year residence in Maryland, the family moved to Orinda.
Lorri was an active participant in the life of the community, particularly at Santa Maria Church in it's Liturgy Committee, the Orinda Council for Civic Unity, the Winter Nights program of the Interfaith Council and was a co-founder of the Bay Area Crisis Nursery. She returned to school to earn a master's degree from JFKU in 1983.
Lorri was co-founder/creator of SkillScan, a leading career skills assessment program (1987) that has helped over a million clients develop the tools needed to improve their employment prospects. SkillScan continues as her legacy following her retirement in 2000. She was also a charter career counselor at Alumnae Resources in San Francisco, founded in 1994. It was the first adult career center in the Bay Area with the mission to assist women achieve their career ambitions.
Lorri was an excellent home chef, a hostess who made her home the center of life for her family and friends. A frequent traveler to France, Italy, Latin America and the Caribbean, her favorite vacation spot was St. Barth's, which she and Ron visited each Spring for many years. Lorri will be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor, intelligence and love of life. She will be missed.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 26 at 11:00 AM at Santa Maria Church in Orinda. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Lorri's name can be made to St. Mary's Center, PO Box 23403, Oakland 94623
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020