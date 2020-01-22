|
Lorraine M. Ghilardi (Sheerin)
January 29, 1923 - January 19, 2020Lorraine passed away on January 19, 2020 at the Villa Siena in Mountain View, CA. She was predeceased by her loving husband and best friend Leo, her dear son-in-law Eugene Udovich and her parents Andrew and Adeline Sheerin. Lorraine was a proud Native Daughter of the Golden West, born and raised in San Francisco, living in Visitacion Valley and then moving to Half Moon Bay to enjoy Leo's hometown during retirement.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Sharon Udovich of Daly City, her grandson Andrew (Colleen), great-grandchildren (the "Bisnonni" to) Ellie, Tommy and Richie, all of Carrollton, Texas, her sister-in-law Lina Ormonde, dear niece Rosalie, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Lorraine held many offices in the Native Daughters during her membership, was a Past President of the Seton Coastside Hospital Auxiliary and was an avid quilter with Piecemaker's By The Sea. She was a member of the Modernettes, a group of friends who went through grammar school, high school and life together, and she was a member of the Villa Siena Auxiliary.
The family wishes to thank all the staff of the Villa Siena, Season's Hospice and El Camino Hospital for their care.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial mass on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00AM at Villa Siena, 1855 Miramonte Ave., Mt. View, CA 94040.
The family requests donations be made in Lorraine's memory to the Villa Siena Foundation or to Season's Hospice, 400 Race St., Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95126.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020