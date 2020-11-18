Lorraine Godfrey
Lorraine Godfrey, of So.SF, passed peacefully on Nov 11 to join her husband, Bryan O.Godfrey who passed on April 26. She was born on Sept 8,1934 in SF, graduated Balboa High Class of 1952.They were known for Always having an Open House to All.She was a childcare provider for 30+yrs and was referred to as "Other Mother".Lorraine was a devout parishioner of St.Veronica"s church and a food bank volunteer.They had 3 children Bryan,Loryan,Terri,Eric,5 grandkids,3 great-grandkids. She is survived by her brother Ron & family of San Jose.Vigil to be held Sun,Nov 22,6pm at Garden Chapel in SSF. Mass 10am Mon, Nov23 at StVeronica's,SSF, followed by interment at Italian Cemetery,Colma. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity of choice
in their name.