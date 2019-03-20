Home

February 6, 1922 – March 16, 2019

Lorraine Lazzarotti passed away at 97, preceded in death by her husband Elmo. Survived by her children, Denise Del Secco (Dennis), Janet Stancil (Chuck), Ron Lazzarotti (Lynn), and 6 grandchildren: Amy, Bret (Kylie), Lisa (Dan), Scott (Alicia), Teagan (Phil) & Alyson and 6 great grandchildren: Madison, Jacob, Nicole, Sawyer, Alyssa & Kaley. A special thanks to the staff at B&B Residential for their loving care for the past 6 years. Private family services have been held.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
