Lorraine Lazzarotti
February 6, 1922 – March 16, 2019Lorraine Lazzarotti passed away at 97, preceded in death by her husband Elmo. Survived by her children, Denise Del Secco (Dennis), Janet Stancil (Chuck), Ron Lazzarotti (Lynn), and 6 grandchildren: Amy, Bret (Kylie), Lisa (Dan), Scott (Alicia), Teagan (Phil) & Alyson and 6 great grandchildren: Madison, Jacob, Nicole, Sawyer, Alyssa & Kaley. A special thanks to the staff at B&B Residential for their loving care for the past 6 years. Private family services have been held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019