Lorraine Marie MaciasJ.M.J. Lorraine Marie Macias "The Polish Princess" passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at the age of 93 with her devoted son by her side. Born to Lawrence and Helen Sugiel, she enjoyed the sparkle of her Chicago childhood. She began her career in Chicago at the legendary Ivanhoe, then at Ricketts where she met Jose Luis Macias. In 1953, they married in Guadalajara, then migrated to San Francisco and made the Sunset District their permanent home. Lorraine petitioned the prayers of the Carmelite Sisters of Cristo Rey: prayers were answered with the gift of two children and she remained their faithful servant for 60 years. After losing her beloved Luis in 1974, Lorraine's Sunset family embraced her abundantly and her gratitude was exponential. Lorraine worked at the famous House of Prime Rib, later at the Home Depot, and remained an active parishioner at Holy Name of Jesus. Affectionately known as "Nanny" by her grandchildren, she cherished their constant affection. Lorraine is survived by her loving and loyal son Mark, doting daughter-in-law Erin Murphy Macias, and treasured grandchildren Ariel and Dylan. Lorraine will be remembered for her unyielding faith, mental acuity, sense of humor, and compassion. Special thanks to Kaiser Medical Center, SF General and Fr. Arnold Zamora.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 39th Ave., San Francisco at 11:00am. Donations may be made in her honor to the Carmelite Sisters of Cristo Rey, 721 Parker Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118 preferred. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019