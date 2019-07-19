Lorraine (Capurro) McCloud Lorraine passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 16, 2019. She was 88 years old. She was a native of San Francisco, born on March 30, 1931. Lorraine graduated from Balboa High School and San Francisco State University. She was an elementary teacher in San Francisco for 37 years, highly respected by her students, parents, and colleagues.

Lorraine had a keen curiosity. She loved to read, travel, and meet new people. She enjoyed playing bridge, poker, and spending time with cherished friends and family at home in Millbrae, and in Discovery Bay. She was a regular at Rancho La Puerta, in Mexico, for 37 years.

Lorraine enjoyed her involvement with the Bayshore Bridge Club, Alpha Delta Kappa (Alpha Psi, SF), St. Dunstan's Catholic Church, and being Italian.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Dorothy, her sister Dorothy, and her brother Bennie. "Cuutipi" of her beloved husband Bud, and adored son Mark. She is survived by her daughter Cathy and her niece Teri.

"Mandandoti in Paradiso con tanto amore, che Dio sia con te!"

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dunstan's Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae, Friday, July 26th at 1:00 PM. It will be followed by a celebration of her life at The Lodge at Poplar Creek, 1700 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or GLIDE San Francisco.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019