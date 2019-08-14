Home

Lorraine M. Rapp

1919-2019

Lorraine passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, with her daughter by her side. She was pre-deceased by her husband of fifty years, Charles J. Rapp (SFFD) and by her sister, Gertrude Winters. She is survived by her four children, Charles (Eleanor), John (Sam dec'd), William (Pamela) Rapp and Jeanne (Richard) Dallara. She was the beloved Grandmother of Charles, Michael, Robert, Andrew, Daniel and Thomas Rapp, Jeannine Dill, Alexis Baker, Kristen Dallara and Sarah Turbitt. She is also survived by fourteen great-grandchildren and by her nephew Gregory Winters.

Lorraine was a third generation San Franciscan. She graduated fron St. Paul's Grammar and High School (Class of 1937). She traveled the world with Charlie but always returned home to her beloved San Francisco. She volunteered for many years as a Girl Scout leader at St Annes's School. She also volunteered at Friends of the S.F. Library and she was a volunteer braille transcriber for over 35 years. She loved reading, painting, working in her garden and spending time with her family and friends. She was fun-loving and had a terrific sense of humor.

Lorraine passed away a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She will be greatly missed by her family.

A private family Mass was held at St. Dunstan's Church in Millbrae. Interment was at Holy Crosss Cemetery.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
