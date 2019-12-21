San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
17th Avenue and Vicente
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Rinaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Rinaldi

Add a Memory
Lorraine Rinaldi Obituary
Lorraine Rinaldi

Lorraine Rinaldi (Guidi), 86, having lived a full and joyful life, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2019, with her family by her side. A native San Franciscan, she grew up in the Cow Hollow. Lorraine loved caring for people, planning and hosting a party whenever given the opportunity, and being surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond and daughter to Guido and Renata Guidi, Lorraine is survived by her four children: Kay Rinaldi, Ray Rinaldi (Denise), Renee Woolard (Rick), Lisa Teague (Tom); her 10 grandchildren: Donee Woolard, Nicole Crosby Adams (Josh), Will Woolard (Laura), Amanda Rinaldi, Ryan Crosby (Pia), Matt Rinaldi (Cristina), Gregory Crosby (Lauren), Christina Keen (James), Casey Teague (Robin), and Cory Teague Doubek; 20 great grandchildren; her sister, Jean Winter Curran (John); nieces and nephews; and honorary son, Jim Elliott.
Friends may visit Sunday, December 29, 2019, after 4:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 30th at 11:00am at St. Cecilia Church, 17th Avenue and Vicente. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma. Donations to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, 680 Filbert St., San Francisco, CA 94133 preferred.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now