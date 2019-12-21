|
|
Lorraine RinaldiLorraine Rinaldi (Guidi), 86, having lived a full and joyful life, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2019, with her family by her side. A native San Franciscan, she grew up in the Cow Hollow. Lorraine loved caring for people, planning and hosting a party whenever given the opportunity, and being surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond and daughter to Guido and Renata Guidi, Lorraine is survived by her four children: Kay Rinaldi, Ray Rinaldi (Denise), Renee Woolard (Rick), Lisa Teague (Tom); her 10 grandchildren: Donee Woolard, Nicole Crosby Adams (Josh), Will Woolard (Laura), Amanda Rinaldi, Ryan Crosby (Pia), Matt Rinaldi (Cristina), Gregory Crosby (Lauren), Christina Keen (James), Casey Teague (Robin), and Cory Teague Doubek; 20 great grandchildren; her sister, Jean Winter Curran (John); nieces and nephews; and honorary son, Jim Elliott.
Friends may visit Sunday, December 29, 2019, after 4:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 30th at 11:00am at St. Cecilia Church, 17th Avenue and Vicente. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma. Donations to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, 680 Filbert St., San Francisco, CA 94133 preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019