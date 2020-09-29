Lorraine Rouse

Lorraine M. Rouse
Lorraine M. Rouse (84) of Daly City, CA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Maine after battling pancreatic cancer. Lorraine was born on May 28, 1936 in Waimea on the island of Kauai, Hawaii to Gabriel Manzano and Angela Barrientos Manzano. She is survived by her beloved daughter Deborah Bradstreet, son Gary Lee, daughter-in-law Aurora (Manding) Lee, sister Carmen M. Summers, grandchildren David, Ariel, Leah, and Eris, and step-children Mike, Barbara Jo, Bobby, and Jennifer, along with several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her husband, Calvin (Bobby) Rouse, brothers Larry, Benny, and Jimmy, and her sisters Mary, Sally, and Lourdes, and step-daughter Dottie Hall.
After graduating from St. Francis School in Honolulu, Hawaii, she moved to San Francisco where she enlisted in the US Marine Corps Reserve and successfully completed her basic training. Although recommended by her officers for advancement and specialized training, she instead took a job in the insurance industry where she met her husband, David W. Lee (deceased in 1996), a WWII veteran and insurance underwriter. In 1966 they had their first child, Deborah, now 54, and in 1971, their second child, Gary, now 49. Through her sister Carmen, Lorraine met and later married Calvin (Bobby) Rouse, a Vietnam veteran who worked in the film industry as a stunt professional. They loved and were devoted step-parents to their combined children and shared many years together before Bobby's passing in 2009.
After retiring from her senior management position at Pacific Bell, where she worked for 25 years, she and her husband owned Sundown Security Services, which provided security for Hollywood productions being shot in the San Francisco area, up until the md-90's when she truly retired.
A private service will be held on Friday, October 2nd, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. Due to ongoing State and County restrictions related to Covid-19, those in attendance will be limited to immediate family members. Other relatives and friends will be able to view a live-streaming of the service at the following link beginning at (time) (link here).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreas Research Program with Dr. Margaret A. Tempero at UCSF, and designated "in honor of Lorraine M. Rouse". You may donate using the following link http://makeagift.ucsf.edu/pancreascenter
or via mail to: UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.