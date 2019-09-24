|
|
Lorraine Lenore ScottLorraine Lenore Scott (Jensen) passed away after a long illness on Sept. 10th. She reached her 90th birthday in July with determination and grace. She was so happy to see her friends and relatives at her birthday celebration.
Lorraine was a proud third generation San Franciscan. Her grandfather Walter Reed built many of the buildings in downtown San Francisco, and on Precita Avenue, where she grew up surrounded by extended family. She was a graduate of Mission High School.
She enjoyed her many years working in Real Estate, especially the social activities. Her favorite job was working as the relocation director which allowed her to travel throughout the U.S. meeting people and seeing the sights.
Lorraine was a strong and determined lady. She enjoyed her daily walks with her procession of dogs by her side. Later she would enjoy daily rides through the bay area with her dog and caregivers. Known by many as Mama Scott, she was always helping friends and family and willing to give advice, wanted or not.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband William, and her parents Albert Jensen and Daisy Jensen (Reed). She is survived by her children Sheri Scott (Shawn Wilson), Roni Craig (Mark), and Sheldon, and three grandsons Patrick, Matthew and Sean Craig. The family wishes to thank her roommate Mouna and caregiver Gabe for all their kindness and care during her last years.
There will be a small gathering spreading her ashes at sea, along with the ashes of her last two faithful dogs Millie and Jenna.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019