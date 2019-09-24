Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Scott Obituary
Lorraine Lenore Scott

Lorraine Lenore Scott (Jensen) passed away after a long illness on Sept. 10th. She reached her 90th birthday in July with determination and grace. She was so happy to see her friends and relatives at her birthday celebration.
Lorraine was a proud third generation San Franciscan. Her grandfather Walter Reed built many of the buildings in downtown San Francisco, and on Precita Avenue, where she grew up surrounded by extended family. She was a graduate of Mission High School.
She enjoyed her many years working in Real Estate, especially the social activities. Her favorite job was working as the relocation director which allowed her to travel throughout the U.S. meeting people and seeing the sights.
Lorraine was a strong and determined lady. She enjoyed her daily walks with her procession of dogs by her side. Later she would enjoy daily rides through the bay area with her dog and caregivers. Known by many as Mama Scott, she was always helping friends and family and willing to give advice, wanted or not.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband William, and her parents Albert Jensen and Daisy Jensen (Reed). She is survived by her children Sheri Scott (Shawn Wilson), Roni Craig (Mark), and Sheldon, and three grandsons Patrick, Matthew and Sean Craig. The family wishes to thank her roommate Mouna and caregiver Gabe for all their kindness and care during her last years.
There will be a small gathering spreading her ashes at sea, along with the ashes of her last two faithful dogs Millie and Jenna.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.