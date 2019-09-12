|
Lorrie BakerLorrie Baker died peacefully on August 20th at her home in Oakland, surrounded by family, after a brief and sudden recurrence of cancer. She is mourned by Richard Caplin of San Francisco, her partner across five decades, her family, as well as by many friends, neighbors, and colleagues. She will be missed more than any words can capture.
Baker was a graduate of Fresno State College and she went on to earn a Master's degree in Education. She was a gifted, lifelong primary school teacher who brought her talents for nurturing, compassion, and joy into her decades of service to Oakland's Lakeview Elementary School and to the many organizations with which she volunteered.
She is survived by Caplin, brothers Phill Laursen of Gilroy and Byron Laursen of Santa Ynez, and her two sisters-in-law, Kathy Laursen of Gilroy, and Theresa Laursen of Santa Ynez, her nieces and their partners Lisa Laursen (John) of New Orleans, Jen Laursen-Helling (Chris) of Vallejo, and Kristin Laursen (Jacobus) of Gilroy and treasured grand-nephew, Viggo Swarts. Lorrie avidly supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019