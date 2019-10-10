|
Dolores "Lorrie" CarlinDolores "Lorrie" Marie Steil Carlin was born on Halloween 1932 to George and Mary Steil, granddaughter of Matthew Kirchen, sister of Patsy Lemstrom, George Steil, and Gena O'Brien, all of whom preceded her in death. Lorrie passed away peacefully into heaven at her home on the morning of Monday, October 7, 2019.
A 3rd generation San Franciscan, Lorrie attended St. Peter's Grammar School and graduated from ICA High School. When asked where she grew up, she would proudly say, "I'm from the Mission!". She married the love of her life, Dennis Carlin, on August 2, 1952. Together, Lorrie and Denny raised 6 children: Georgene (Lawrence), Dennis (Patricia), Julie, Matthew (Genoveva), Erin, and Regina. She was a beloved Nana to her 12 grandchildren, Jessamy (Randall), Stacey (Robert), Jeramiah, Lorrie, Kathryn, Hanna, Anthony, Dennis, Julie (Jack), Cynthia, Matthew, and Bernard as well as her precious great-grandchildren, Liam and Colin.
The matriarch of the Dennis Carlin Clan, Lorrie's kitchen door was always open and she welcomed all into her home. She was fond of entertaining and dispensing homespun medical advice with her AMA Encyclopedia of Medicine at her side.
Lorrie was the most fun and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to her own family, as well as her lively extended family including nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, too many to name. She loved her children and grandchildren like no one else. She and Denny were the perfect example of displaying unconditional love.
Nana enjoyed every sporting game, Irish dancing feis, graduation, shower, and wedding. Her love for her kids and grandkids was infectious. She was truly one of a kind with many names; Lorrie, Ma, Nana and Auntie Candy to name a few. She will be missed and never forgotten.
A Vigil Service will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 7:00 pm at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Ave. in San Francisco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 14th at 10:00 am. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The Carlin family would like to thank the many caregivers who cared for Lorrie with a special thanks to Anapapa Lolohea and Hospice the Bay.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019