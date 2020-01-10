|
|
Lou Levine
April 23, 1924-January 8, 2020Lou Levine passed away of natural causes on January 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Lou was predeceased by her dear husband, Louis Levine.
She leaves behind her loving son and daughter-in-law, Walter and Carolynn Wotman, and her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Gordon Sanoff. She will be sorely missed by her granddaughers, Olivia Wotman and Natalie Wotman, and their mother, Jennifer Yturbide Carlini.
Lou was born in Pomona, California, but spent her adult life in San Francisco and San Rafael. After her retirement as a social worker, she was able to travel around Europe. But her most cherished times, were those she spent with her two granddaughters. Their times together were filled with love and laughter. Lou put her artistic talents to good use when she entertained Natalie and Olivia as small children. They drew huge chalk outlines on the sidewalk, and hand-made many stylish Barbie doll outfits. As adults, Olivia and Natalie visited Lou very often. They loved being together, chatting, sharing snacks, and watching movies.
Lou also leaves behind her dear friends, Barbara Bronson, and Barbara Paoli. They almost never missed their weekly ladies night out. A special thank you to Barbara Bronson. Barbara brought so much joy and comfort into Lou's life. They had a very loving bond.
When Lou was still able to travel, she would visit her wonderful Sonoma friends, Marilyn and Bill Isetta. Marilyn and Bill have a lifetime of happy memories with Lou! Marilyn and Lou were social workers together. There were many Thanksgiving visits when the Isetta children were young, fun lunches out, and just catching up on the phone.
Lou's family and friends were blessed to have had her for 95 wonderful years. She will forever be with us in our hearts and in our many loving memories.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020