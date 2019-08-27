|
|
Louie Benedetti
November 28, 1955 – August 25, 2019Resident of Belmont, CA. Passed way at his home with his family. Beloved husband of Margie for 33 years, devoted father of Alec, age 24, (Serra, USF) and Olivia, age 19 (Mercy, CSM). He was the dear son of Agostino (deceased) and Mary and Son-in-law to Tina Fatica, Bruno, (deceased). Caring Brother of Rita Stevens (Zane) and his sister-in-law, Mary DeLuca (Carlo). His Nephews, Joe DeLuca (Danielle) and Andrew DeLuca (Gianna) and Nieces, Baby Liviana DeLuca and Ashley Stevens.
Born in San Francisco, California, he left an impression on many lives with his kind nature and positive outlook on life. He worked at Safeway for thirty plus years and later worked as a Building Manager for Camino Villas in Millbrae for the past 8 years.
He was a part owner of the Marche Club of San Francisco. He enjoyed many of its activities and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for its many functions.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 29th at Our Lady of Angels Church, 721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame 94010. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment at the Italian Cemetery in Colma will follow.
Thank you very much for all your love, support, prayers, food and cards during the past three months; It meant a lot to all of us.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019