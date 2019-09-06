|
Louie Ákos Nady
July 29, 2019Louie Ákos Nady, a resident of Daphne, Alabama passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019 while on vacation in California. He was 77 years old. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Kären, son András, 3 grandchildren, sister Elizabeth, brother John and 6 nieces and nephews.
Louie had an interesting and full life. He was born in Hungary and near the end of WWII, at the age of 4, he and his family fled Hungary. His father, who had been in the Hungarian Parliament and spoke 6 languages worked as a translator in displaced persons camps in Austria. The family waited 6 years for a new country to accept them. In 1951, when he was 9 years old, Louie and his family arrived in San Francisco as Stateless refugees and settled in the Mission District.
Louie attended St. James School and St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco. He attended UC Berkeley where he earned a BS in Chemistry in 1963, then a MS in 1965 and PhD in 1969 in Chemical Engineering. While studying at Cal he took sailing as a PE course, thus igniting his lifelong passion in the sport. While in graduate school he participated in the 1967 Pre-Olympics in Acapulco where a photo of him racing was put on the cover of Yachting magazine. The following year he became a US citizen. In 1972 he was named the alternate on the US Olympic yachting team for the 1972 Munich Olympics.
Louie started his 32 year professional career with Stauffer Chemical Company in Richmond, California. For much of his career his responsibilities were Process Technology for North America. He retired in 2002 from Syngenta where his last position was Global Chemical Development Strategist. His professional career was as accomplished as his passion for sailing.
Louie raced Finns, an Olympic class sailboat, internationally for more than 50 years. He participated in his last international regatta at age 69. When he died he still spoke 3 of the 6 languages he had learned, raced his Finn 3 days a week, and followed both politics and world affairs passionately. Always active in mind and body!
Many have commented that Louie was a mentor, a teacher, a friend and a great sailor. He was all of those things, but most of all he was loved by his family and will be missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019