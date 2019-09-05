|
Louis Anthony BarellaLouis Barella passed away suddenly on September 3rd at the age of 91 surrounded by his loving family. Louie is survived by his beloved and devoted children Louis Barella, Lauren Chu (Alan) and Vincent Barella. He was the adored grandfather of David, Christina, Steven and Nicholas and Louie always enjoyed spending time with them. His beloved wife of 55 years, Carmel, preceded him in death in 2013.
Louie proudly served in the Navy on the USS Perkins DDR877 during the Korean War, he continued his connection with his military service throughout his life and was a past officer of the Sausalito chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Fleet Reserve Association and looked forward each September to his USS Perkins reunion. He was an active member of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
He had a fun loving nature and was always cheerful. He was the most kind, sensitive and thoughtful person you would find. He loved most of all being with his immediate family and also surrounded by his extended Italian family. The world lost a true great gentleman. His interests were varied and diverse. He enjoyed watching most sports and attending local games, especially the A's, the Giants and the Raiders as well as reminiscing about the Pacific Coast League. He also had a sensitive side and later in life he enjoyed watching a soap opera or two and the Bachelor/Bachelorette TV series with his beloved cat, Leo, who was always by his side.
Friends may visit Monday, September 9, 2019 after 6pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, September 10th at St. Paul Catholic Church, 221 Valley Street in San Francisco. Louie will be laid to rest at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019