2/23/1932-09/18/2019

Louis Butler, born in Santa Cruz, but, raised in San Francisco by his older sister Kay. An outstanding distance runner he is paid homage in Spitz's "DIPSEA, The Greatest Race." Louis earned a full scholarship to Yale University upon graduating from SF's Polytechnic High School in 1950. He is survived by his brother Samuel (Karen) of Costa Rica, his niece Jeanne Sartorio (Peter) of San Mateo and many other relatives throughout California. we will miss him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
