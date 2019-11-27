|
Louis E. Ravano, Sr.
August 04, 1925 ~ November 24, 2019Louis Eugene Ravano Sr. died peacefully at home on November 24, 2019 in the presence of his wife of 65 years, Alice.
Born in San Francisco, on August 4, 1925 to Luigi and Clelia Drago Ravano, Lou is survived by his wife; children Louie (Maryanne), Kathy (Mary), Carol (Randy) and Linda; grandsons Tony (Morgan), Danny (Cami), Davey, Nick, Alex, Sebastian, and Laurence; and great-grandsons Vincent, Thomas, Samuel, and Leo. Lou was predeceased by his parents, aunts and uncles, brother Attilio, and sister Linda. He leaves loving cousins in Italy, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Raised in the Marina and Richmond districts of the City, Lou attended St. Vincent de Paul and St. Monica. He was a proud graduate of St. Ignatius, Class of 1944, leaving six months early, drafted into the Army. Lou fought in Germany and Belgium with the 1st Infantry division, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge, whose reunions he attended annually. After the war, Lou attended USF, worked in his family's fish and poultry business and at Camp Mather, ultimately choosing a career in construction. Driving around the City, he would point out homes and buildings that he had worked on.
Lou met the love of his life, Alice, at the Monican Club; they enjoyed skiing, traveling, and especially dancing. They were always the last to leave the dance floor. Lou loved being at Hopland where he worked on his vineyard and numerous projects, hunted, and shared many good times with family and friends. He was an active member of St. Philip's Parish, as Cub Scout Master, on the parish and sports' councils, and volunteering his expertise to maintain the school and church.
Lou was a loving husband, Dad, Bepa, uncle, and friend to many. The family thanks Dr. Charlton, Dr. Jacobson, and the caretakers who contributed to his well-being during the last years of his life. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be at the Duggan Welch Funeral Home, 3434-17th Street, S.F. on Fri. Nov. 29 at 6pm with a vigil service beginning at 7pm.
Funeral mass will be held on Sat. Nov. 30 at 1pm at St. Philip Church, 725 Diamond St., SF. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mon. Dec. 2 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Ignatius College Prep, St. Philip's School, or Sisters of the Presentation in his memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019