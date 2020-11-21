Louis Michael Guerrieri

1/23/27 - 11/12/20

Born in Brooklyn, New York, the eldest of four children, Lou as a youth began his enduring love of the science of flight, planes, and space exploration. Early on he identified all the planes in NY City's skies during the thirties and forties. He also built model airplanes. He graduated from Fordham Preparatory School and immediately joined the US Navy in 1944. Over the course of his 23 year career, he became a fighter pilot and attained the rank of Commander. After the Navy he applied to his alma mater in engineering, Stanford University, to enter law school and he did attain his law degree. He settled down in San Carlos, CA and engaged in the private practice of business law. His greatest hobby was membership and participation in the San Carlos Model Flight Club and he served as the organization's attorney. He continued to make small model airplanes as well as the "to-scale" larger ones with electric motors. He was a familiar customer at the hobby store on Laurel Street. He is survived by three of his four children, Renee Whitener of Texas; Michael Guerrieri of Ghana; and Sarah Lane of Arkansas. His three younger siblings pre-deceased him and his oldest child, Diana Smith of Arkansas, passed away in 2019. He has many grands and great grand children. Finally, Mary Margaret Flynn, MD was his loving partner for 32 years sharing the wonders of life together. He loved his country, family, friends, and life. He will be sorely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store