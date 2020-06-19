Louis Luini

Louis Joseph LuiniApril 13, 1940 ~ May 31, 2020Lou passed away peacefully on May 31st in his native San Francisco. Born and raised in Noe Valley, he graduated from St. Paul's Elementary and Sacred Heart High School (Class of '58). He went on to St. Joseph's College, Mountain View, ultimately graduating from USF. Like many young Americans of his generation, he answered President Kennedy's call to ask what he could do for his country. As a Peace Corps volunteer, he served two years in the Dominican Republic. Upon returning to the States, he embarked upon a 30 year career as a SFUSD public school teacher. He obtained a Master's Degree in Multicultural Education from USF, and was a Spanish bilingual educator at John Muir Elementary until he retired.As a husband and father, Lou lived in the Parkside, and attended St. Gabriel Church for many years. He was an avid Giants and 49er fan and followed many other sports as well. He had an almost encyclopedic memory, especially for historical events, and loved watching Jeopardy.Lou was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Julia (née Somers) Luini, and is survived by his wife, Jeannette; his children, Christina and Tony; grandchildren, Milo, Serena and Rosalie, all of San Francisco; his sisters, Elizabeth McGuire (John) of Sunnyvale and Margaret Keane (Jim, deceased) of Concord; and many nieces and nephews.He was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery with close family members in attendance. Donations in Lou's memory can be made to St. Anthony's Dining Room.