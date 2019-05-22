Louis George (Marc Troy) Preovolos 1923-2019 Louis Preovolos passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. A native San Franciscan, he was born on November 18, 1923.



Loving spouse of the late Aurilla Troy-Preovolos; son of George John and Efthamia Isariotis Preovolos of Tripoli, Greece and San Francisco; brother, uncle, great uncle and cousin to many dear relatives.

He was an historian with a touch of an artist. He began publishing The Troy Lettres in 1946. He created Troy-World Communications (New York/ San Francisco) in 1948. He was self-supporting in his many publications, newsletters and campaigns. He contributed to many worthy causes around the world. In his earlier career he was a traveling cosmetician on cruise ships throughout the world.



He was the successful owner of Hair Cabaret Salon in San Francisco for 36 years. As Marc Troy he was a society columnist for the San Francisco Independent Newsand the N.Y. Greek Herald. Louis was the President of of the West Portal Merchant's Association in 1979. He was a proud lifetime Republican, former member of Toastmaster's, a proud graduate of Lowell High School in 1943, and member of the Alumni Association.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Greek Orthodox Annunciation Building Fund, 245 Valencia St., San Francisco 94110. Louis wishes that all of his friends throughout the world raise a glass in celebration of the good life. YASSOU!

Louis' personal credo was, "Live to create and create to live".

Private Funeral & Burial





