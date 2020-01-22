|
Louis RomanoLouis Romano of Redwood City, California, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California on January 15, 2020. Louis was 93 years old.
Louis Romano was born October 31, 1926 in Redwood City and spent his childhood there with his two late sisters Inez and Mary Romano. He graduated from Sequoia High School in 1945 where he enlisted in the Navy and spent eleven months overseas. Louis was later called up to the Marines in 1952 and served at Camp Pendelton. After military service Louis joined his father Giovanni Lodovico Romano in G.L. Romano & Son Wholesale Florist and farmed cut flowers in Cupertino, San Jose and Morgan Hill which they sold at the San Francisco Flower Market for decades.
Louis Romano married Rose Elizabeth Folchi in 1956. They were married in a loving, respected bond for fifty eight years before her passing in 2014. They had twin boys Larry (deceased) and is survived by his other twin boy Gary Romano of Beckwourth, California, grand daughter Elizabeth Rose Romano of Orlando, Florida, and devoted grandson Joseph Louis Romano of Thousand Oaks, California.
Louis was a long-time vendor at the San Francisco Flower Market and he and his wife Rose were very active in the Italian Catholic Federation, Sons of Italy, and the Italian Social Club in Palo Alto. Louis loved people, his family and was always smiling and laughing. After Rose's death in 2014 Louis moved to his surviving son's organic farm (Sierra Valley Farms) in Beckwourth, California where he helped Gary in his farming operation. Louis loved to farm; he loved life, hard work and was always the center of attention at the farmers market, farm-to-fork dinners and blues concerts. Louis loved to dance! He was a great son, brother, father, and grandfather. He impacted the lives of all who knew him. Louis will be dearly missed but will remain in our hearts forever.
A rosary and reception will be held at Crippen & Flynn Mortuary from 5-9 pm on Saturday February 1 on Woodside Road in Redwood City, California. A Celebration of Life in honor will be held on June 5 at 1:30 at Sierra Valley Farms 1329 County Road A23 in Beckwourth, California 96129.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sons of Italy Chapter in San Francisco, or your local chapter www.osia.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020