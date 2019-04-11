Louis Sloss, Jr. Surrounded by family, Louis Sloss, Jr died peacefully at home in Forestville, CA on April 6 at age 96. He came from two San Francisco Jewish pioneer families & remained deeply connected to the city.



After serving in the army during WW II, Louis returned to Stanford to complete his MBA. He met the love of his life, Jean Elsa Ganz, at a local dance. They married a year later & raised 5 children in the Palo Alto area. Louis managed several small businesses, lastly a real estate investment firm. Louis & Jean traveled extensively, & were especially fond of Paris & the French countryside. Louis also loved back-packing & fly fishing. They were regulars at the SF Symphony for decades.



Social justice & spirituality were important themes throughout his life. At Stanford he was moved by the teachings of Harry Rathbun on living a meaningful life which led to participation in Sequoia Seminar, becoming leaders of human potential groups & later helping to found the retreat center San Francisco Venture. He was a student of eastern philosophy & practiced meditation. In the early 1970s, with 5 other families, Louis & Jean founded Thomas Creek Ranch, an "intentional community" in Sonoma County, where they've lived ever since.



Louis was widely respected & loved for his calm presence, ethical stance and wise counsel on all matters. He will be remembered for his deep love of family & friends, kindness, intellect, and endearing sense of humor.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Margaret Koshland Sloss, & sisters Margaret (Peggy) Lowe & Katherine Cohn. He is survived by his wife Jean Elsa, his children Karen Sloss, Elizabeth Sloss (Dahveed Rubin), Louis Sloss III (Julie), Jeff Sloss (Susan) and Tony Sloss (Debra), his 8 wonderful grandchildren & a large extended family. Donations in memory of Louis can be made to Memorial Hospice of Santa Rosa.



