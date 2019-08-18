|
Louis A. Tricerri
November 25, 1929 – August 16, 2019Louis Tricerri was born November 25, 1929 to Agnes and Louis Tricerri in New York. Louis moved to the bay area at the age of three where he continued to live his life. He married Gloria Tricerri October 15, 1949 in San Francisco. After they married he was drafted into the Marine Corp. The Marin Corp was something he was always extremely proud of. Returning back, from his service duty he settled in Daly City, CA.
Louis was a very hard working and dedicated husband and father. He owned five Dental Labs and worked very long hours at his trade. He enjoyed life and loved to travel, fish, boat and water ski. He volunteered at Holy Angels Men's Club and became a Knight of Columbus. In his later years he took up ballroom dancing and could really kick his heels up. He became active in the Odd Fellows, and very active in the Elks Lodge of South San Francisco; being a former exalted ruler. He lived a full and active life. Louis was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Gloria Tricerri of 63 years.
Louis is survived by his second wife of four years Eleanor Torres Tricerri. He married at age 85 and traveled most of their time together.
Louis is survived by daughter Linda Campagna and husband Michael Campagna of Daly City, CA, his daughter Denise Roholt and husband Dr. Ronald Roholt of Kansas, and his son Louis Tricerri of Vacaville, CA; grandchildren Stephen Campagna, Christine Thomas, Kimberly Sheridan, Cynthia Roholt, Christopher Roholt, Lauren Chinicci and Louis Tricerri; great grandchildren Kaleigh Knight, Hailey Chinicci and Lachlan Sheridan; as well as many nieces and nephews. Louis is now at peace forever.
Friends may visit Thursday, August 22nd after 6:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service Thursday 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 23rd, 10:00am at Holy Angels Church, 107 San Pedro Rd., Colma. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Elks Lodge 2091, 920 Stonegate Drive, South San Francisco, CA 94080.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019