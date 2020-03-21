|
|
Louisa Cirillo Baumhoff
Dec 29, 1933 - Jan 28, 2020On January 28th, 2020, Louisa Helen Baumhoff passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and many friends. Louisa was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 29th, 1933 to Nick and Julia Cirillo. She spent her formative years living in a crowded 3-story brownstone with her parents, two younger sisters, Annette and Julie, and several generations of extended family. She was the first family member to pursue higher education and attended Wagner College on Staten Island. Her daily journey consisted of two buses, a subway and ferry to reach the campus each way. She was a proud graduate and believed deeply in the power of education.
Upon graduation, Louisa married Kenneth Richard Baumhoff and they moved west to start new careers and a family. After a few years bouncing around with 3 small kids in tow, Louisa and Ken moved to Oakland in 1969 where Ken was pastor of the wonderful congregation of St. John's Lutheran Church and Louisa started her long career with Oakland Public Schools. Louisa focused on at risk kids doing home schooling and then settled in to the perfect niche as the Director of a center for pregnant girls. She was mother, mentor and teacher to many for over 23 years.
"RISE and SHINE, another day in which to EXCEL" was her cheerful greeting to the new day. While it is hard to distill Louisa's infectious personality and love of life into words, this phrase captures her essence. It is optimistic, happy and inspiring - three qualities that Louisa had in abundance. She enjoyed each and every day, particularly those spent with family, friends, students, neighbors and fellow parishioners. She loved simple things and found beauty wherever she looked.
Louisa touched many lives and was very active in her neighborhood. She was the "Mayor of Guido Street" in Oakland, where she lived for the past 37 years and was the catalyst behind annual block parties, garage sales and social events. Louisa thought nothing of hosting 25 people for a "pot of spaghetti and laughs". Her house was the focal point for family celebrations, and Louisa always welcomed "strays" who didn't have any family for holiday dinners. The result of all these years of unconditional love and support became clear during the week she spent in home hospice, when over 200 friends and neighbors stopped by to wish her well.
Religion was an integral part of Louisa's life, and for the past 35 years she was a beloved member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Oakland. She was a member of the Arts and Music Committee, the Hospitality Committee and worked tirelessly on fund raisers for AIDs relief to benefit kids in Tanzania. Louisa taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school, participated in countless Bible study classes and was an essential member of this loving community. Her greatest gift however, was greeting new members to the congregation and effortlessly making them feel welcome and at home.
Louisa is survived by her children, Steven Baumhoff of Atherton, Ca; Eric Baumhoff of Mill Valley, Ca and Krista Parker of Danville, Ca.; daughters-in-law Jill Baumhoff and Molly Baumhoff; son-in-law Andy Parker; four grandchildren she adored: Devon and Natalie Parker and Ryan and Reece Baumhoff; her sisters Annette Natale and Julie Huber; brothers-in-laws Walter Baumhoff and John Macon. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Oakland, Ca. Please check their website for date and time. In lieu flowers, donations to St. Paul would be warmly appreciated. www.stpaul-lutheran.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020