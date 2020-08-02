1/1
Louise Camilleri
Louise Abela Camilleri
December 7, 1932 ~ July 29, 2020
A native and lifelong resident of San Francisco, Louise Abela Camilleri passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Louise was born December 7, 1932, a rare, snowy night in San Francisco's Bayview District, to Marianna (nee Galea) and Giovanni (John) Abela, immigrants from the island of Malta. She was raised in a close-knit family with four older siblings, baby Charles, Anthony (Tony), Nancy Abela Schembri and Charlie, all who have pre-deceased Louise. At the age of 22 she married Leslie Camilleri, who was also a descendant of Maltese immigrants and raised in the Bayview. A short while later the couple purchased a home in the Sunset District where they lived, inseparably, for the remainder of their lives.
Louise is survived by her brother-in-law Charlie Camilleri; her sister-in-law Elena Dames, and many loving nieces and nephews and their families. She will also be missed by her many friends and neighbors. The family would like to express gratitude to the many healthcare and medical professionals who sustained Louise during her illness and kept her comfortable and safe at home until her passing.
Due to current County health regulations, funeral services will be by invitation only in order to comply with restrictions on the number of people that may gather indoors. Louise will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2020.
