Louise Mary Coughlin
September 15, 1929 – January 8, 2020Louise was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 15, 1929 to Arturo and Irene Notti. After attending East High School and the University of Utah, Louise moved out West to attend Stanford University, where she earned her Masters Degree in Business.
Louise taught at Presidio Junior High School and Mission High, and later as a substitute teacher for the San Francisco Unified School District. She also taught in the San Francisco Community College Adult Education Program.
While teaching at Presidio she met Daniel Coughlin, the love of her life. The two married in 1955 and spent 56 happy years together, while raising four wonderful children. Louise's greatest joy was spending time with her family, who she lovingly referred to as "the best family going".
Louise is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dan, her parents, brother Frank Notti, brother-in-law Patrick Moriarty, and sisters-in-law Barbara Notti and Elizabeth Moriarty.
Mumsie, as she was known by all, is survived by her four loving children Lisa (Don) Clay, Michael (Cecelia Leon), Sean and Alison, and three devoted grandchildren Donnie Jr. (Sabina), Angelina, and Anthony Clay. She will be greatly missed by her family, nieces and nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Family Affair Care Home in South San Francisco for their dedication to Mumsie over the past two years and the staff at Crossroads Home Health and Hospice for their attentive care during the last three months.
The Visitation will be held at St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Drive, San Francisco, California at 6:00pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm on January 16, 2020. The funeral mass will be at St. Stephen Church at 10:00am on January 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Foundation or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020