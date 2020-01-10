San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Coughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Coughlin

Add a Memory
Louise Coughlin Obituary
Louise Mary Coughlin

September 15, 1929 – January 8, 2020

Louise was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 15, 1929 to Arturo and Irene Notti. After attending East High School and the University of Utah, Louise moved out West to attend Stanford University, where she earned her Masters Degree in Business.
Louise taught at Presidio Junior High School and Mission High, and later as a substitute teacher for the San Francisco Unified School District. She also taught in the San Francisco Community College Adult Education Program.
While teaching at Presidio she met Daniel Coughlin, the love of her life. The two married in 1955 and spent 56 happy years together, while raising four wonderful children. Louise's greatest joy was spending time with her family, who she lovingly referred to as "the best family going".
Louise is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dan, her parents, brother Frank Notti, brother-in-law Patrick Moriarty, and sisters-in-law Barbara Notti and Elizabeth Moriarty.
Mumsie, as she was known by all, is survived by her four loving children Lisa (Don) Clay, Michael (Cecelia Leon), Sean and Alison, and three devoted grandchildren Donnie Jr. (Sabina), Angelina, and Anthony Clay. She will be greatly missed by her family, nieces and nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Family Affair Care Home in South San Francisco for their dedication to Mumsie over the past two years and the staff at Crossroads Home Health and Hospice for their attentive care during the last three months.
The Visitation will be held at St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Drive, San Francisco, California at 6:00pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm on January 16, 2020. The funeral mass will be at St. Stephen Church at 10:00am on January 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Foundation or the .

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now