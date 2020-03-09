Home

February 23, 1928 - February 29, 2020

Louise Frankel died on February 29, 2020 in San Francisco. She was born Louise Untermyer in New York City in 1928 and graduated from The Brearley School, Radcliffe College, and Yale Law School. In 1956, Louise came to San Francisco to marry James B. Frankel, who predeceased her in 2015, as did her son Thomas in 1973. She was employed by the California Attorney General's office and the Continuing Education of the Bar. Later, she was an active member of the Committee on Animal Research at UCSF; served on the boards of the Visiting Nurses Association of San Francisco, the Mechanics' Institute (including a term as president), and City Arts & Lectures; and was an early and longtime Foodrunner. She is survived by her daughters Nina and Sara Frankel, her son Simon Frankel (Courtney Weaver), and grandchildren Alyxandra Marine and Sebastian, Fiona, Juliette, and Rebecca Linh Frankel. The family is very grateful to Reina Hansen, who so warmly helped Louise during her last year. Services will be private. Louise asked that any donations in her memory be made to the Peninsula Humane Society, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010, www.phs-spca.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
