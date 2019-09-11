|
Louise Simpson Hendry
February 17, 1935 - September 4, 2019Louise Hendry (nee Anna Louise Simpson) died in Oakland on September 4, 2019, on what would have been her 61st wedding anniversary. She was born in Philadelphia on February 17, 1935 and spent her formative years in Oberlin, Ohio.
Louise graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Ohio Wesleyan in 1956. She met her husband Derek at Yale University, where she earned a PhD in 1960. She taught psychology at Durham University (in England), St. Xavier College (in Chicago), and University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, before moving to California and enrolling in law school. While at Boalt Hall, Louise served on the California Law Review. Upon her graduation in 1976, she joined the Alameda County Public Defender's Office. She was a dedicated and fierce advocate for her clients until her retirement in 2000.
Louise was a genuinely nice person; it's the first thing everyone says about her. Louise adhered to the old adage "Make new friends but keep the old." She had a far-flung circle of friends, from coast to coast and across the pond; many of these friendships spanned decades. She and her sister/sidekick Nancy traveled extensively in Europe. They visited the U.K. many times, walking from southern England to Scotland: hundreds of miles with only a few broken bones. Although Parkinson's disease slowed her down in recent years, she was undaunted by her physical limitations and never lost her enthusiasm for life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Derek. She is survived by her brothers Jon (Mary Lou) and Curt (Nancy) and her sister Nancy; her daughter Linda; her son Ian (Jane); and her grandchildren Alexander, Thomas, Kelly, Grant, and Olivia, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on November 3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019