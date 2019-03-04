Resources More Obituaries for Louise Paolini Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise Paolini

Obituary Condolences Flowers Louise Lia Paolini November 17, 1922March 1, 2019 Louise Paolini, devoted wife of Reno for 62 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, Jim Paolini, and daughter, Diane Lia Paolini Cassanego, and their spouses, Norma and Mark; six grandchildren and their spouses and partners: Joe Paolini (Heather), John Paolini (Desiree Thayer), Jessica Lia Hickman (Dehj), Dante Cassanego (Sarah), Tony Cassanego (Arlette de la Cruz), and Lia Cassanego (Adam Peck), and seven great grandchildren: Tiffany, Brianna, Emma, and Elizabeth Paolini; Emilia and Adrian Cassanego; and Kobe Hickman. Louise leaves behind three especially dear friends, Evelyn Gorman age 99, Doris Brodie age 96, and her son-in-law's mother, Rina Cassanego, age 93. In addition to Reno, she joins in heaven her mother and father, John and Marianna Longinotti, and sisters Dina and Mary, her in-laws Anchise and Gina Paolini, and her infant daughter Diana, who died at birth in 1946.

Louise was born in the Excelsior district of San Francisco. Her Italian immigrant parents' hard work and frugality during the Great Depression were the basis of her life-long dedication to her own hard work and frugality, which she instilled in her family.

Louise attended Mission High School, where she met Reno - the love of her life. Reno got "A's," she would say, and she didn't. He roller-skated to her house, bringing her gardenias, which - in addition to yellow and red poppies - were her favorite flower. In love by 1937, Louise and Reno walked across the Golden Gate Bridge together on its opening day.

Louise and Reno were married on July 10, 1943. Their marriage was an equal partnership of devotion to each other, their children and their grandchildren. They made their home initially in the Potrero district of San Francisco, walking up four flights of stairs to their little apartment. Later, they moved to the Bayview district where they lived on Venus Street for 40+ years, cultivating a bountiful vegetable garden and life-long friendships, including her "second" children Gilda, Mary (Pasquali) and Lou Cassanego, and their mother Giovaninna and father Joe. In 1994 they moved to San Carlos, to be closer to their daughter Diane and her family, where they enjoyed new friendships in the White Oaks neighborhood. For the last eight years, Louise lived with Diane and Mark in San Carlos, brightening their home with her smile and gratitude. Up until the end of her life she was engaged in the world, reading the daily newspaper, the Sunday New York Times, solving word puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and football.

Louise supported the War effort working in the shipyards and for the Federal Reserve. Afterwards, she built a loving home life caring for her husband, children, her own mother and in-laws. The family gathered at a Guerneville cabin for summer relaxation, family time and feasts. She loved gardening, whistling with the birds and playing with her grandchildren, allowing them to search for caramelli in her purse. She would not pass up a glass of sweet vermouth as an aperitif (a penchant now shared by the whole family), vanilla ice cream, or a piece of milk chocolate. Cooking homemade pastas, raviolis, garlic sandwiches, and zucchini fritti for her grandchildren were her joys.

A Vigil will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Charles Church, 880 Tamarack Ave, San Carlos. Followed immediately at 1:00 p.m. by a funeral mass. Interment will follow the services at The Italian Cemetery 540 F St, Colma, CA 94014.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Louise's favorite charity, Immaculate Heart Monastery, Sisters of the Poor Clare Colettines 28210 Natoma Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022.









